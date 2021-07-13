Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 601,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,136 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.56% of Hanger worth $13,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Hanger in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hanger during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hanger during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Hanger during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Hanger by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $387,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $223,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HNGR opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. Hanger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.45 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.15 million, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Hanger had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 83.02%. The business had revenue of $237.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HNGR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanger from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

