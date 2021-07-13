HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages expect HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. HarborOne Bancorp reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $69.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In related news, Director Barry R. Koretz sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $222,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HONE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 154.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 16.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HONE traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.13. The company had a trading volume of 238,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,928. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $15.49. The stock has a market cap of $793.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

