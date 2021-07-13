Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:HWBK) Director Buys $342,582.72 in Stock

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:HWBK) Director Jonathan Holtaway acquired 14,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.16 per share, with a total value of $342,582.72.

Jonathan Holtaway also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, Jonathan Holtaway acquired 5,645 shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.28 per share, with a total value of $131,415.60.

Shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $22.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,028. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $26.06.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. It offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; and commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

