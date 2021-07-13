HBK Investments L P Invests $1.14 Million in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU)

HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 115,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRONU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $114,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $248,000.

FRONU opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. Frontier Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $10.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

