HBK Investments L P Invests $1.38 Million in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,589 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 62,858 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,674,315 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $510,757,000 after purchasing an additional 281,275 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,724,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,698,000. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

SBUX stock opened at $118.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $139.46 billion, a PE ratio of 141.03, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.82 and a 12-month high of $118.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.77.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.