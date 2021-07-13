HBK Investments L P Invests $1.78 Million in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 180,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the first quarter worth about $4,894,000. Hartree Partners LP purchased a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,414,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,901,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,745,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,129,000.

Get Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HCIC opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

Read More: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.