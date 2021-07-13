HBK Investments L P Invests $335,000 in Alpha Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASPCU)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ASPCU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASPCU. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000.

ASPCU stock opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.02. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $10.59.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

