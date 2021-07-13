HBK Investments L P Invests $700,000 in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 69,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Thimble Point Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,250,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $500,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $377,000.

OTCMKTS:THMAU opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $10.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.09.

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

