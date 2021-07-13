HC Wainwright Trims AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Target Price to $19.00

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.40.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $201.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.80. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $18.24.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 689.38% and a negative return on equity of 95.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVEO. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $10,980,000. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 1,320.1% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 835,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after buying an additional 776,200 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,830,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 630.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 127,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

