HCA Healthcare’s (HCA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Seaport Res Ptn

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $205.95.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $220.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.95. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $95.00 and a one year high of $221.71. The firm has a market cap of $72.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

In other news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $714,988.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,978.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total value of $29,607,123.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 270,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,201,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,950 shares of company stock worth $69,846,314 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

