HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

HCI Group has increased its dividend payment by 14.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of HCI stock opened at $93.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $791.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.74. HCI Group has a twelve month low of $43.03 and a twelve month high of $100.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.89.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $94.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.68 million. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 9.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCI Group will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

