Head to Head Comparison: Apple (OTCMKTS:ACETQ) and McKesson (NYSE:MCK)

Apple (OTCMKTS:ACETQ) and McKesson (NYSE:MCK) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Apple and McKesson’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apple N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A McKesson $238.23 billion 0.13 -$4.54 billion $17.21 11.04

Apple has higher earnings, but lower revenue than McKesson.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Apple and McKesson, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apple 0 0 0 0 N/A McKesson 0 2 7 0 2.78

McKesson has a consensus target price of $218.33, suggesting a potential upside of 14.94%. Given McKesson’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe McKesson is more favorable than Apple.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.3% of McKesson shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Apple shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of McKesson shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Apple and McKesson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apple N/A N/A N/A McKesson -1.91% 95.80% 4.53%

Summary

McKesson beats Apple on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apple

Apple Inc. is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops, and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It is considered one of the Big Five companies in the U.S. information technology industry, along with Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook. Its hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, the iPad tablet computer, the Mac personal computer, the iPod portable media player, the Apple Watch smartwatch, the Apple TV digital media player, the AirPods wireless earbuds, the AirPods Max headphones, and the HomePod smart speaker line. Apple’s software includes iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems, the iTunes media player, the Safari web browser, the Shazam music identifier, and the iLife and iWork creativity and productivity suites, as well as professional applications like Final Cut Pro X, Logic Pro, and Xcode. Its online services include the iTunes Store, the iOS App Store, Mac App Store, Apple Arcade, Apple Music, Apple TV+, iMessage, and iCloud. Other services include Apple Store, Genius Bar, AppleCare, Apple Pay, Apple Pay Cash, and Apple Card. Apple was founded by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak, and Ronald Wayne in April 1976 to develop and sell Wozniak’s Apple I personal computer, though Wayne sold his share back within 12 days. It was incorporated as Apple Computer, Inc., in January 1977, and sales of its computers, including the Apple I and Apple II, grew quickly.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products. This segment also provides practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices; and consulting, outsourcing, technological, and other services, as well as sells financial, operational, and clinical solutions to pharmacies. The International segment offers distribution and services to wholesale, institutional, and retail customers in 13 European countries and Canada. The Medical-Surgical Solutions segment provides medical-surgical supply distribution, logistics, and other services to healthcare providers. The RxTS segment offers CoverMyMeds solution to help patients get the medications; RelayHealth, a workflow solution; RxCrossroads solution for therapies and interventions to biopharma manufacturers; and McKesson Prescription Automation, a customized pharmacy automation technology; and Multi-Client Central Fill as a Service, a pharmacy. McKesson Corporation was founded in 1833 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

