Head to Head Comparison: EHang (NASDAQ:EH) & Ducommun (NYSE:DCO)

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) and EHang (NASDAQ:EH) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Ducommun and EHang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ducommun 4.56% 9.82% 3.78% EHang -48.90% -30.32% -18.90%

Ducommun has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EHang has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ducommun and EHang’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ducommun $628.94 million 1.03 $29.17 million $2.74 19.89 EHang $27.60 million 65.72 -$13.43 million ($0.24) -137.88

Ducommun has higher revenue and earnings than EHang. EHang is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ducommun, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ducommun and EHang, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ducommun 0 1 3 0 2.75 EHang 0 1 0 0 2.00

Ducommun currently has a consensus target price of $57.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.50%. EHang has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.27%. Given Ducommun’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ducommun is more favorable than EHang.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.5% of Ducommun shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of EHang shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Ducommun shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ducommun beats EHang on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies. It also supplies engineered products, including illuminated pushbutton switches and panels for aviation and test systems; microwave and millimeter switches and filters for radio frequency systems and test instrumentation; and motors and resolvers for motion control. In addition, this segment provides engineering expertise for aerospace system design, development, integration, and testing. The Structural Systems segment designs, engineers, and manufactures contoured aluminum, titanium, and Inconel aero structure components; structural assembly products, such as winglets, engine components, and fuselage structural panels; and metal and composite bonded structures and assemblies comprising aircraft wing spoilers, large fuselage skins, rotor blades on rotary-wing aircraft and components, flight control surfaces, engine components, and ammunition handling systems. It serves commercial aircraft, military fixed-wing aircraft, military and commercial rotary-wing aircraft, and space programs, as well as industrial, medical, and other end-use markets. The company was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

