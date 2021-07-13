Head to Head Comparison: Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) vs. Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR)

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) and Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Retail Properties of America pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Clipper Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Retail Properties of America pays out 35.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Clipper Realty pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Retail Properties of America has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Clipper Realty has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Retail Properties of America has a beta of 1.76, meaning that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clipper Realty has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.0% of Retail Properties of America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of Clipper Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Retail Properties of America shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.0% of Clipper Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Retail Properties of America and Clipper Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Properties of America -0.71% -0.19% -0.08% Clipper Realty -6.43% -6.98% -0.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Retail Properties of America and Clipper Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Retail Properties of America 0 5 0 0 2.00 Clipper Realty 0 0 3 0 3.00

Retail Properties of America presently has a consensus target price of $9.83, indicating a potential downside of 17.57%. Clipper Realty has a consensus target price of $12.33, indicating a potential upside of 49.68%. Given Clipper Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Clipper Realty is more favorable than Retail Properties of America.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Retail Properties of America and Clipper Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Properties of America $430.04 million 5.96 $14.57 million $0.84 14.20 Clipper Realty $122.85 million 1.08 -$4.91 million $0.38 21.68

Retail Properties of America has higher revenue and earnings than Clipper Realty. Retail Properties of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clipper Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Retail Properties of America beats Clipper Realty on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet. The Company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPAI.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

