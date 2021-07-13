HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

HDELY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Societe Generale lowered HeidelbergCement from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. HeidelbergCement currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HDELY stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.43. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $19.34.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.343 per share. This represents a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from HeidelbergCement’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. HeidelbergCement’s dividend payout ratio is 22.29%.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.