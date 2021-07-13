Helen Torley Sells 50,000 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:HALO) Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:HALO) CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $1,983,000.00.

NYSE:HALO traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.94. 11,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,114. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

