Helikon Investments Ltd Acquires 6,901,144 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Helikon Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 95.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,139,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,901,144 shares during the quarter. Eldorado Gold comprises approximately 66.2% of Helikon Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Helikon Investments Ltd owned about 0.08% of Eldorado Gold worth $152,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EGO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 59.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 58,917 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 7.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,279,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,805,000 after buying an additional 91,000 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the first quarter worth about $3,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 3.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 894,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,652,000 after buying an additional 30,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

EGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.15.

Eldorado Gold stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.99. 24,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,688. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $14.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.96. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $224.62 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 11.24%. Analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD).

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.