Hemenway Trust Co LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $438.60. 127,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,394,195. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $423.46. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $313.24 and a 52-week high of $439.27.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

