Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.38 Million in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Truist downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.59.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $145.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $89.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.17 and a 1-year high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.88.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

