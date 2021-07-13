Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.49 Million in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 54.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4,225.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

COR stock opened at $139.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.26. CoreSite Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $107.23 and a twelve month high of $141.50.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 93.72% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 95.67%.

In related news, VP James A. Gustke sold 10,900 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $224,540.00. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $101,226.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,112.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,216,900 shares of company stock valued at $163,191,509 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

