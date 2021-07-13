Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,221 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RNG. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 86.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 102.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RingCentral from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.00.

In other RingCentral news, Director R Neil Williams sold 2,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total transaction of $781,680.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 17,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.91, for a total transaction of $4,562,721.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,631 shares in the company, valued at $56,168,490.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,502 shares of company stock worth $11,193,896 over the last ninety days. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RNG opened at $286.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1,147.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $271.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $229.00 and a 12-month high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.