Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 49,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDWR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Radware by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 998,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,706,000 after buying an additional 32,179 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Radware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Radware by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,113,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,893,000 after buying an additional 49,751 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Radware by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Radware by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 175,661 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after buying an additional 74,573 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RDWR stock opened at $31.04 on Tuesday. Radware Ltd. has a one year low of $21.66 and a one year high of $32.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Radware had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $66.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Radware’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

About Radware

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

