Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 112,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 2.08% of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust by 11.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 104,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 14,780 shares during the period. 20.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of EVY opened at $15.14 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $15.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0458 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by various industries such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, health care, hospital, industrial development revenue, insured-education, insured-escrowed/pre-refunded, insured-general obligations, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, water and sewer, senior living/life care, and transportation.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.