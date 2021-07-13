Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Pacira BioSciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 182.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $56.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 1.07. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.23 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.23 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 33.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 5,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $339,064.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,666,237.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles A. Reinhart III sold 2,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $161,633.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,730.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,897 shares of company stock valued at $3,338,801. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PCRX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.54.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

