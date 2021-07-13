Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,781,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 313.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on JBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.80.

In related news, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.56, for a total value of $262,008.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,871,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,404 shares in the company, valued at $6,696,171.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,433 shares of company stock worth $913,511. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JBT opened at $135.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.58. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.74 and a 52-week high of $151.64.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

