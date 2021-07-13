Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 35,711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WBA shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

WBA stock opened at $47.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.73. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.47.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

