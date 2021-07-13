Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Purchased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 81.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,447 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.12% of Hess worth $25,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth about $34,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hess from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.17.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 120,730 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $9,478,512.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 199,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,675,306.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $485,974.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,953.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 981,660 shares of company stock worth $79,785,755. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

HES traded down $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.51. The stock had a trading volume of 7,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.67 and a beta of 2.20. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $91.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.58.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Hess’s payout ratio is -34.13%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

