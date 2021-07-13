Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) SVP Deborah Rasin Sells 5,000 Shares

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) SVP Deborah Rasin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.30, for a total value of $566,500.00.

Deborah Rasin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of Hill-Rom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41.

Shares of NYSE HRC traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.51. The company had a trading volume of 179,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,267. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.31 and a 12 month high of $118.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.57.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.36%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HRC. Raymond James raised their target price on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Hill-Rom by 928.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

