Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,231,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,110,105 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.07% of Hilton Worldwide worth $2,204,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $125.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 1.32. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $132.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.29.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The business’s revenue was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

HLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

