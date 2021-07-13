Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $17.28 Million Stake in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,336 shares during the period. GoodRx accounts for 1.9% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of GoodRx worth $17,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in GoodRx by 176.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 185,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after purchasing an additional 118,554 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 527.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 55,620 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in GoodRx by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in GoodRx by 449.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 60,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 49,082 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth $2,848,000. 33.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GoodRx alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of GoodRx from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

In other GoodRx news, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $503,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $781,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 451,774 shares of company stock valued at $14,004,559 and have sold 1,545,392 shares valued at $55,032,392. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GDRX traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.03. 35,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 17.82 and a current ratio of 17.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.18. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $64.22. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion and a PE ratio of -32.95.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Featured Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX).

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.