Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Price Target Raised to C$48.00 at TD Securities

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a na rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$43.86.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

TSE HCG opened at C$37.90 on Friday. Home Capital Group has a 1-year low of C$19.24 and a 1-year high of C$38.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$35.84.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$139.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$139.81 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Capital Group will post 4.6700004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Capital Group news, Senior Officer John Hong sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.19, for a total value of C$59,045.46.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.