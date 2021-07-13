Hostess Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TWNK) Insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs Sells 166,797 Shares

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TWNK) insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $2,662,080.12.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $17.23.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

