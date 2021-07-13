Hostess Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TWNK) Insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs Sells 166,797 Shares

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TWNK) insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $2,662,080.12.
Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $17.23.
About Hostess Brands
Featured Article: How is inflation measured?
Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.