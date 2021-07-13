Howard Dvorkin Acquires 41,757 Shares of FlexShopper, Inc. (NYSE:FPAY) Stock

FlexShopper, Inc. (NYSE:FPAY) Director Howard Dvorkin acquired 41,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $111,491.19.

Howard Dvorkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 53,005 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $145,763.75.

Shares of FPAY stock opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. FlexShopper, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $3.95.

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial and technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such accessories.

