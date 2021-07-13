HRT Financial LP Acquires 224,987 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

HRT Financial LP raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 874.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,987 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.11% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $291,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,009,240 shares in the company, valued at $16,652,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $200,327.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,322,817.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,234 shares of company stock valued at $662,211. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $16.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.61.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 41.50%. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APLE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

