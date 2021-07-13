HRT Financial LP Has $3.17 Million Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 122.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,897 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,738 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 23.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,448,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $876,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969,973 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,491,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,071,000 after purchasing an additional 55,285 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,882,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,779,000 after purchasing an additional 37,246 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Toll Brothers by 343.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,808,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,603,000 after buying an additional 1,400,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,088 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,051,000 after buying an additional 10,248 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $624,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $1,068,280.00. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,814,660 over the last ninety days. 10.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TOL stock opened at $56.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.75 and a 12 month high of $68.88. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.54.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

TOL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

