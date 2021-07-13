HRT Financial LP Makes New $3.80 Million Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 44,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 50.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,318,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,346,000 after buying an additional 777,759 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 21.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,759,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,393,000 after purchasing an additional 659,918 shares during the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 24.2% during the first quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,991,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,822,000 after purchasing an additional 387,810 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $910,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,530,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,358,000 after purchasing an additional 189,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In other news, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 7,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $691,828.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,704.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $1,331,860.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,421,313.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,826. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $85.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.39. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $94.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.27.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.