HRT Financial LP Sells 4,323 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

HRT Financial LP lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,323 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 893,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,202,000 after acquiring an additional 410,968 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 106,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 224,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,896,000 after purchasing an additional 8,801 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $668,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 627,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,092,000 after buying an additional 8,368 shares during the last quarter.

IWP stock opened at $113.57 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $78.23 and a twelve month high of $114.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

