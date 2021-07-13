HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,157 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $12,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSBC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 1.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. AlphaValue upgraded HSBC to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

HSBC stock opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.59. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $32.43.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.37. HSBC had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

