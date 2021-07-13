Humana (NYSE:HUM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM) in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $455.65 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Humana from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $465.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. lifted their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $479.26.

Get Humana alerts:

HUM stock opened at $458.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Humana has a 52-week low of $370.22 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $442.04. The stock has a market cap of $59.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.93%.

In other Humana news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 12.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Humana by 54.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 4.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.