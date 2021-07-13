Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Humanigen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of HGEN stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -2.37. Humanigen has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $33.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.78.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Humanigen will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Cameron Durrant sold 81,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $1,680,942.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dale Chappell sold 48,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $824,331.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,041,453 shares of company stock worth $37,349,212 over the last 90 days. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGEN. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen during the first quarter worth about $19,100,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 1,171.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,545,000 after buying an additional 653,367 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humanigen during the first quarter worth about $6,498,000. Think Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 22.4% during the first quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 1,637,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,282,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humanigen by 1,314.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 272,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after buying an additional 253,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

