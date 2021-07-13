Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NYSE:HBAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NYSE:HBAN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.40. Huntington Bancshares reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 146.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Huntington Bancshares.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

HBAN traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.10. The stock had a trading volume of 399,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,096,668. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $16.91.

In related news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,776.00.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huntington Bancshares (HBAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.