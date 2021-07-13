Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $211.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) to report sales of $211.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $213.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $208.04 million. Huron Consulting Group reported sales of $217.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full-year sales of $871.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $862.78 million to $877.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $946.93 million, with estimates ranging from $931.75 million to $963.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $203.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $48.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93 and a beta of 0.94. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $61.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $899,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,868,881.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,945 shares of company stock worth $950,540. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 314,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,834,000 after purchasing an additional 25,278 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth $348,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth $496,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth $3,053,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 282.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 83,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

