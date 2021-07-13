Hyve Group’s (HYVE) Buy Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HYVE. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Hyve Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. restated a buy rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Hyve Group in a research note on Saturday. Peel Hunt raised Hyve Group to an add rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Hyve Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Hyve Group to an add rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 181.43 ($2.37).

HYVE stock opened at GBX 133.10 ($1.74) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £352.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00. Hyve Group has a 12 month low of GBX 47.45 ($0.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 158.20 ($2.07). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 127.94.

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

