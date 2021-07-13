Iberdrola (BME:IBE) PT Set at €11.40 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) received a €11.40 ($13.41) price objective from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.40 ($13.41) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €13.40 ($15.76) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays set a €14.70 ($17.29) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €12.61 ($14.84).

Iberdrola has a 12-month low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 12-month high of €7.30 ($8.59).

