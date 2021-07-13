ICE ROCK MINING Price Down 34.4% Over Last 7 Days (ROCK2)

ICE ROCK MINING (CURRENCY:ROCK2) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 13th. One ICE ROCK MINING coin can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. ICE ROCK MINING has a market cap of $101,655.40 and approximately $44,331.00 worth of ICE ROCK MINING was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ICE ROCK MINING has traded down 34.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00043949 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00110685 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.98 or 0.00159425 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,682.27 or 1.00232330 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.88 or 0.00956509 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002834 BTC.

ICE ROCK MINING Profile

ICE ROCK MINING’s total supply is 15,724,272 coins. ICE ROCK MINING’s official Twitter account is @icerockmining and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ICE ROCK MINING is medium.com/@dias.kurmanov . The official website for ICE ROCK MINING is icerockmining.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ROCK2 token is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to buy mining power in the Ice Rock Mining operation. “

Buying and Selling ICE ROCK MINING

