IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Insider Sells 2,625 Shares of Stock

IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) insider John B. Berding sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total value of $333,060.00.

INFO stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.66. 3,443,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,568,504. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $74.96 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.09 and a beta of 0.97.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 3.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 8.2% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 30,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the first quarter valued at $1,785,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INFO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IHS Markit from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.11.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

