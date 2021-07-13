Inari Medical, Inc. (NYSE:NARI) Insider Thomas Tu Sells 5,000 Shares

Inari Medical, Inc. (NYSE:NARI) insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $479,700.00.

Thomas Tu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $441,600.00.

Shares of NARI traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.82. The stock had a trading volume of 203,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,254. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.21 and a 12 month high of $127.42.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

