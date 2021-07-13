Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI) Short Interest Update

Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 2,350.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of Infinite Group stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,070. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.22. Infinite Group has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.34.

Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter. Infinite Group had a net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%.

Infinite Group, Inc develops cybersecurity software and provides cybersecurity consulting services to commercial businesses and government organizations in the United States. It offers Nodeware, an automated asset identification and vulnerability management and monitoring solution that assesses vulnerabilities in a computer network using scanning technology; and distributes Webroot, a cloud-based endpoint security platform solution.

