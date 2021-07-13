Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is a leading infrastructure construction company with specialized energy and heavy civil expertise. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, with operations throughout the country, the company offers a full spectrum of delivery models including full engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), turnkey, design-build, balance of plant (BOP), and subcontracting services. The company one of three Tier 1 wind energy contractors in the U.S. and has completed more than 200 wind and solar projects across North America. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of IEA stock opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.15 million, a PE ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 1.62. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $24.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.15.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.10). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $276.41 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IEA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 387.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 160,650 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 741,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after buying an additional 91,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

