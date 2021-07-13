Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI (OTCMKTS:IMQCF) Trading 5.9% Higher

Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMQCF) traded up 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.85. 225 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 6,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89.

Inmobiliaria Colonial, SOCIMI Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IMQCF)

Colonial is a Spanish listed REIT company (SOCIMI), leader in the European Prime office market with presence in the main business areas of Barcelona, Madrid and Paris with a prime office portfolio of more than one million of sqm of GLA and assets under management with a value of more than Â12bn.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Inmobiliaria Colonial SOCIMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inmobiliaria Colonial SOCIMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.